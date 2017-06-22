Photo: APEX

In the U.K., teen boys are protesting their school’s no-shorts dress code — one where boys have to wear pants while girls can wear skirts — by throwing on skirts themselves. Double standards … where have we heard of those before …

As a heatwave rolls through Britain, teen students at the Isca Academy in Exeter have begun protesting their school’s firm ban on shorts for boys by wearing their sisters’ and friends’ uniform skirts. One boy told the Guardian that the skirts provided “a nice breeze.” Others have brought in razors so they can shave their legs.

One mother explained her son’s reasoning for wearing a skirt. “Children also don’t like injustice,” she told Devon Live. “The boys see the women teachers in sandals and nice cool skirts and tops while they are wearing long trousers and shoes and the older boys have to wear blazers. They just think it’s unfair that they can’t wear shorts in this heat.”