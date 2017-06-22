This book is so weird! I love it! Nobody writes characters as bizarre as Matthew Klam does, and nobody eviscerates their characters as lovingly. In the seven short stories that make up Sam the Cat, Klam draws bleakly funny portraits of young Americans who have absolutely no problems, and therefore have all the problems. They are insufferable, intolerable, in a totally addictive way. And no matter how wretched or tortured their situations, Klam makes sure that the portrait of male misery is a punchline rather than something to pity. I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. And, after writing the acclaimed debut book every dude in your college Creative Writing Seminar dreams of, Klam disappeared for 16 years — but he’s back this summer though with a new book, Who is Rich? I can’t wait. – Allison P. Davis, senior culture writer