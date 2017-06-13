On Saturday, June 10, the Cut kicked off summer with a Claws Pool Party in collaboration with the new TNT series, which premiered the next day. The event was held in Montauk at The Montauk Beach House, with about 200 guests enjoying complimentary poolside manicures as well as pool time and a signature Claws cocktail. A customized mobile manicure truck tied into the show’s storyline, which follows Niecy Nash as a nail salon owner who, along with her staff, is embroiled in an outlandish crime scene in South Florida. (The dark comedy also stars Karreuche Tran and is executive produced by Rashida Jones.) Click through for highlights of the party, and tune into Claws Sundays at 9 p.m. (Watch the first episode here.)
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.