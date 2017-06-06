The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

The Daily Show Calls Megyn Kelly the ‘Tonya Harding of Cable News’

“Sorry, Megyn, you’re not the new Barbara Walters.”

10 mins ago

U.S. Urges China to Release Activists Investigating Ivanka Trump Shoe Company

They were preparing to release a damning report about the factories where some of Ivanka Trump’s shoes are made.

10 mins ago

Gwyneth Paltrow Has No Idea What Goop’s Deal Is Either

“I don’t know what the f*ck we talk about,” she admitted.

10:02 a.m.

Women’s Rights Activist Detained in Saudi Arabia

She had been taken into custody 2014 for protesting the country’s driving ban, but it’s not clear what’s behind her recent arrest.

10:01 a.m.

How Hairstylist and Entrepreneur Sally Hershberger Gets Everything Done

On her many juice cleanses, her trick to packing light, and her Gucci obsession.

9:32 a.m.

Former MMA Fighter War Machine Gets Life Sentence for Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

He’ll be eligible for parole in 36 years.

9:18 a.m.

6 Upcoming Justin Trudeau PR Stunts

He’s done shirtless hiking, photobombed prom pictures, and kayaked right up to people. Here’s what could be next.

9:01 a.m.

Exclusive: Edward Enninful, Priyanka Chopra, and Yara Shahidi on Gap’s New Film

Edward Enninful assembled an impressive cast, all styled in white T-shirts and denim.

8:44 a.m.

The Return of a Grunge Goddess

Shirley Manson, lead singer of ‘90s band Garbage, heads back on the road with Blondie.

8:29 a.m.

This Year, the CFDA Awards Turned Seriously Political

With Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards, and Janelle Monae winning honors.

8:06 a.m.

2000s Fashion Mainstay Benjamin Cho Has Died

Friends of the designer and DJ announced his death on social media

Yesterday at 6:55 p.m.

See What Your Favorite Celebrities and Designers Wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards

Updated live throughout the night.

Yesterday at 6:53 p.m.

J.Crew’s Longtime C.E.O. Is Stepping Down

But he’ll remain on as chairman.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Here’s What You Missed in the First Day of Bill Cosby’s Trial

The prosecutor said the case was about “trust, betrayal, and the inability to consent.”

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Growing Up Poor Can Spark a ‘Vicious Cycle’ in a Child’s Brain

“This is not some liberal bullsh*t.”

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Not Every Kardashian Able to Read Caitlyn Jenner’s Book Did

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

Is This Why Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Wants to Sue Her Former Stylist?

TMZ reports the friend may have charged “tens of thousands of dollars” of clothes to her credit card.

Yesterday at 4:24 p.m.

Here’s the Song of the Summer, But for Goths

Why not add Fishbach’s “Invisible désintegration de l’univers” to your summer playlist?

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

We Can’t Wait to See This Monica Lewinsky-Linda Tripp Movie

The script for Linda and Monica was just acquired by Amazon.

Yesterday at 3:19 p.m.

Drink Coffee If You Want to Work Out Better

A new study shows that even caffeine addicts still get an energy boost from a pre-workout cup.