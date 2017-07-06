Val Has Been Waiting for U.S. Citizenship for 25 Years

“The Golden Door” is a comic by Ali Fitzgerald that tells stories from members of New York City’s immigrant community, interviewed at the Manny Cantor Center on the Lower East Side.

Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
