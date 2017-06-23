Last June, when Jessica Williams announced she was leaving her role as a correspondent on The Daily Show, it was hard to feel sad for long. Williams quickly revealed she was working on a pilot for Comedy Central, a film with Chris O’Dowd, and that she’d be continuing her cult podcast, 2 Dope Queens, with Phoebe Robinson.

That movie she’s been working on, The Incredible Jessica James, got rave reviews at Sundance, and a month before its debut on Netflix, you can now watch its much-awaited trailer.

The movie hits Netflix on July 28th.