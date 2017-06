The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

The Handmen’s Tale Shows What Society Under Feminazi Rule Is Really LIke

Manfred used to be a senior VP – now he’s a senior VP with some female colleagues.

8 mins ago

Why It’s a Big Deal That This Fox Anchor Just Wore Pants on Air

Now that Roger Ailes’ “pantsuit ban” has been lifted, female anchors can wear whatever they want.

25 mins ago

Lorde Is the Only Person in New York Who Still Likes the MTA

Lorde, my friend, are we riding the same subway?

9:51 a.m.

The Pussy Posse’s Newest Member Is a Puppy

Orlando Bloom’s puppy has joined the team.

9:48 a.m.

ICE Arrests Teen the Day of His Senior Prom

He’ll also likely miss his graduation as he now faces imminent deportation.

9:47 a.m.

Fashion’s Most Imaginative Brand Just Landed a M.A.C. Collection

For a limited time only.

9:42 a.m.

It’s Gemini Season: What You Need to Know

Madame Clairevoyant explains.

8:50 a.m.

DeMario Jackson Denounces Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘Malicious Allegations’

DeMario Jackson allegedly was involved in a nonconsensual sexual encounter while shooting Bachelor in Paradise.

8:00 a.m.

These Brothers Designed Their Home With Goethe, Tolstoy, and Melnikov in Mind

Each room in this Carroll Gardens “dacha” has some very specific historic references.

8:00 a.m.

What Happened When a Female Film Critic Offered to Take Porn Seriously

In the 1970s, Molly Haskell tried to look at a wave of explicit movies as a new avenue for interesting art. They didn’t perform on demand.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

Selena Gomez Has an Incredibly Strong Wig Game in the ‘Bad Liar’ Video

“Call me an amenity.”

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

Harvard’s First Female President Is Stepping Down

She’s leaving the position in June 2018.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

This Olympian Says Every Female Track Athlete She Knows Has Had an Abortion

“I literally don’t know another female track and field athlete who hasn’t had an abortion.”

Yesterday at 4:23 p.m.

Reddit’s Co-founder on Prepping for a Baby With Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian talks to the Cut about preparing for the birth of his child with Serena Williams.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

Swimsuit-Buying Tips From Stylish Curve Bloggers

Learn swimwear-buying secrets from the best.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

A Patterned Skirt Is Your Secret Weapon for Getting Dressed in the Summer

All you need is a simple tank or button-down and you’re good to go.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Corinne Olympios Speaks Out on Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘I Am a Victim’

This is her first statement on the “allegations of misconduct” that shut down production on the show.

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

This Beth Ditto Song Was Made for Struttin’

And that’s just what you’ll do.

Yesterday at 2:29 p.m.

Jaden Smith’s New Music Video Proves That He Should Be Our Next Batman

Step aside, Ben Affleck.

Yesterday at 2:05 p.m.

Rapper Tasha the Amazon Will Turn Your House Party Into a Riot

The Toronto rapper takes no prisoners and takes no naps.