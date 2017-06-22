The World’s Most Instagrammed Vacation Spots

Clockwise From Top Left:: Courtesy of Instagram/jscarpellino; cntraveler; tmnikonian; desbelleschoses; hello_france; nynecatitr

Far and Wide is the Cut’s practical and fantastical series about exploring.

In 2017, being Instagrammable is, as a million headlines will tell you, possibly the most important feature of a place — especially when you’re traveling. But for many Insta-friendly locales — murals, neon signs, that faux Prada storefront on the Texas highway — there’s a key difference between being Instagrammable and the most Instagrammed.

To find those destinations, the Cut asked Instagram for data on the 20 most Instagrammed spots from 2016, ranked below. None feature rolled ice cream or the rainbow-themed cakes often seen on our feeds, but there’s plenty of travel inspiration here — fountains in Moscow, real rainbows over Niagara Falls, and a perfect, “oh, don’t mind me” pose at the Colosseum. Only one store, a mall-to-end-all-malls in Bangkok, made the cut.

The major takeaway? Wall murals may come and go, but the appeal of an Eiffel Tower Insta, with a baguette and beret in hand, is forever. See the world’s No. 1 most Instagrammed locale below.

20. Niagara Falls

New York State/Canada

For the greenery — the only true nature spot on this list.

🌈💦💦 A post shared by Joey Scarpellino (@jscarpellino) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

19. Empire State Building

﻿New York City

For this dreamy, very long caption.

18. The Metropolitan Museum of Art

New York City

The most Instagrammed museum in the world, and for Met Gala snaps.

"Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life" A post shared by Derek Qu (@derek.qu) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

17. Notre-Dame Cathedral

Paris

For the classic “look at me covered in pigeons” Insta.

Unbeschreiblich schön! Diese Stadt kann einem ja nur den Atem rauben🇫🇷 Wie gefällt euch der Ausblick von der Kuppel des Pantheon? #parisnow #FrenchCultureAward #visitFrance #parisjetaime #jaimelafrance #feelFrance A post shared by Julia Schäffner (@desbelleschoses) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

16. Barcelona Center

Barcelona, Spain

Who can resist the Gaudi bench?

Majestic Sagrada Familia from a Distance by @gallivanti #fubiz #Barcelona #aerialshot #inspiration #sagradafamilia Mention @fubiz to be featured on our Instagram A post shared by Fubiz (@fubiz) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

15. Tower Bridge

London

If you didn’t quote Fergie in the caption, did you really even go?

14. Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles

For the classic wing + clouds + in-flight drink photo.

Back to France 🇫🇷 A post shared by @amixem on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

13. Madison Square Garden

New York City

For the sports fans.

A city full of expectations A post shared by mariovalbuena (@mariovalbuena) on May 6, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

12. Colosseum

Rome

The ancient Roman ruin enjoys its new life as a background for fashion bloggers.

Buongiorno Roma! A post shared by Andrea Salemi (@ilpizzicaluna) on Nov 17, 2015 at 11:39pm PST

11. Siam Paragon

Bangkok

The mall where you can casually buy a Ferrari, and the third largest mall in Thailand.

10. ВДНХ / Vystavka Dostizheniy Narodnogo Khozyaystva

Moscow

Known as VDNKh, this is a permanent trade show and amusement park in Moscow. But most people just snap the large gold fountain.

A post shared by Svetlana Glazunova 🌟💎 (@miss_lana_love) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

9. Brooklyn Bridge

New York City

Also known as the site of the famous Ramona-Bethenny fight in Real Housewives of New York.

8. Santa Monica Pier

Los Angeles

For the perfect summer Instagram prop: a Ferris Wheel.

s a n t a m o n i c a i n b n w 📷:#annamariafotograf A post shared by Anna Maria Zunino Noellert (@annamariafotograf) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

7. Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas

All of Instagram’s top locations in one photo!

This happened and stayed in Vegas. A post shared by Louis (@louisthevi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

6. Louvre Museum

Paris

A glass sculpture, the Mona Lisa — what else is there?

The Louvre beautifully photographed by @dperillach a must experience while in Paris #thisisparis always something new to discover, taste @topparisresto and experience A post shared by @PARIS (@paris) on May 4, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

5. Eiffel Tower

Paris

*Tips beret* Naturally.

#EiffelTower playing Peek a boo ! Such a magnificent structure! Have you guys been there? #AakritiRanaGill #TravelStory #Paris #France A post shared by Aakriti Rana Gill (@aakritiranagill) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

4. Times Square

New York City

Bright lights, no New Yorkers in sight.

3. Central Park

New York City

Option A: Solo shot in a row boat. Option B: Jackie O Reservoir. Option C: Couples’ shots with your significant other or dog.

2017 is flying by so quickly! I can't believe this day was already one month ago. 😳 I am very much missing our walks to Central Park, just around the corner from our hotel... dressed as Cookie Monster 🍪🌳🚶🏻 @thequinhotel #quinessential A post shared by Tara Milk Tea (@taramilktea) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:11am PST

2. Universal Studios Theme Parks

California, Florida, Japan, and Singapore

With four global locations, Universal Studios has the leg up in terms of numbers.

The calm before the storm! (📷: @marlon_escriva) A post shared by Universal Studios Hollywood (@unistudios) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

1. Disney Theme Parks

California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong

No surprise: Mickey and Minnie reign supreme.