Photo: Tim Walker

For Alberta Ferretti’s new fall/winter 2017 ad campaign, the designer turned to renowned fashion photographer Tim Walker for a fashion shoot inspired by Venice. Carine Roitfeld styled models Lexi Boling, Kiki Willems, and Lineisy Montero in colorful coats, billowy cloaks, and layered dresses from the collection.

“My fall/winter collection is a romantic and sensual journey through the beauty that is Venice,” Ferretti said. “I chose Tim Walker, a poet of modern photography who, with his magic and sophisticated aesthetic successfully created eight iconic and timeless shots.” Click ahead to preview the campaign, officially launching in July. Walker’s next project will be the 2018 Pirelli Calendar.