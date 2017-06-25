Tina Knowles Lawson is no stranger to social media, especially when it comes to talking about (or guilt-tripping) her extraordinary daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. As is her wont, Miss Tina went above and beyond your typical social media message for Solange Saturday when she wished her newly 31-year-old daughter a happy birthday. This included not just a lengthy list of Solange’s positive attributes but also an entertaining anecdote about Solange from the sixth grade, as well as an older video of herself and Bey lifting up Solange backstage on Saturday Night Live. Moms can be so extra sometimes, but that’s why we love them.