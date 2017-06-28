Tommy Hilfiger’s Daughter Ally Had a Very Rich Girls Wedding

One of the best reality shows of the early 2000s was MTV’s Rich Girls, which followed rich girl Ally Hilfiger, daughter of famed designer Tommy, as she struggled to make a burrito and proclaimed that her father invented cargo pants. And now, that rich girl got married in a very rich-girl way: on a private island while wearing a hooded cape instead of a veil and listening to music from Skrillex.

As People reports, Ally, the author of the Lyme disease memoir Bite Me: How Lyme Disease Stole My Childhood, Made Me Crazy, and Almost Killed Me, got engaged to Steve Hash last July, and the pair was originally planning on getting married at her family’s home in Connecticut. But of course, they instead opted to get married on Mustique, an exclusive island in the West Indies. And completely unsurprisingly, the bride wore a custom gown designed by her father, which we would also do at our weddings if our dads were famous fashion designers.

The Tommy Hilfiger wedding dress, People notes, included a V-neck white silk slip and the aforementioned hooded cape with white floral embroidery that turned blue along the hem. The groom wore a white linen suit, and their daughter Harley wore a white dress that matched Ally’s embroidery while serving as flower girl.

The designer walked his daughter down the aisle (on a picturesque beach), and posted the moment on Instagram, writing, “So happy for my daughter Ally’s wedding to @Steve hash.”

Famous guests included Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, who Brides notes played guitar during the procession, and model Georgia May Jagger (daughter of Mick Jagger, also of the Stones). And the the icing on the rich-girl wedding cake was that the rest of the music was “hand-curated” by Skrillex. We’re sure the mix included a lot of romantic bass drops.