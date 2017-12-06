Tory Burch Is Making New Versions of Her Greatest Hits for Bergdorf Goodman

One of the first pieces Tory Burch ever designed for her collection was a tunic inspired by a piece she picked up at a Parisian flea market. It’s only fitting, then, that it’s a focal point in her new capsule with Bergdorf Goodman. The line, which launches online today and in-store tomorrow, features the designer’s most iconic styles. There are the aforementioned tunics, in various colors and fabrics, like a silver brocade version or a coral embroidered number. Plus, since it’s a trip down memory lane, there are callbacks to other favorites like the sequin top from her 2004 debut collection along with a sleek skirt-suit set and a breezy tie-dyed caftan. Scroll ahead to see some of the styles, just in time for your summer-travel fantasies.

