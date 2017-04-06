Trainer Tracy Anderson Is Getting her Own Radio Show

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Aven

Trainer to the stars Tracy Anderson is getting her own radio show on SiriusXM later this month. Anderson, who has trained Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna, will be interviewing experts, celebs, and influencers on her weekly show. Anderson told “Page Six,” “This is a real opportunity for me to have an influencer who is breaking down walls and saying, ‘I have to work hard on my body, I have to work hard on wellness.’”

Will Anderson’s client Lena Dunham be one of those celeb guests? The Girls creator recently fired back on Instagram at a magazine that posted a picture of her next to a headline promising “20 Slimdown Diet Tips Stars Are Using.” Anderson supported Dunham’s anti-diet message 100%, telling the Cut, “She is an advocate for all things good, she’s a living angel in this world, she does not give a shit what the scale says. She’s really truly fought really serious health issues and she’s been so transparent about it and how lucky is everyone that she’s been so transparent about it?”

As for Anderson’s show, she told “Page Six,” “I’m looking forward to demystifying what really goes on… I think it’s gonna be really empowering for a lot of women. There’s gonna be so much take-away.”