Photo: Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, the Trump administration held its second cabinet meeting at the White House, and this time it was open to the media. Dozens of reporters and photographers attended, and just to make sure they knew what a good job he was doing, the president kicked things off by asking everyone to go around the table and “name your position,” which was apparently code for “say something nice.”

Vice president Mike Pence opened with, “It’s the greatest privilege of my life to serve as a vice president to a president who’s keeping his word to the American people,” and things only got more excessive from there, with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus – who’s reportedly fallen out of favor with Trump – thanking him for the “opportunity and the blessing that you’ve given us to serve your agenda.”

Trump went around table listening to his Cabinet praise him



Reince: “We thank you for the opportunity & the blessing…to serve your agenda” pic.twitter.com/3MPQq4CIiq — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 12, 2017

Trump also weighed in, telling reporters that “there’s never been a president that’s done more in this time…who’s passed more legislation, who’s done more things than we’ve done.” To be fair, the guy has done a lot – it’s just that none of it is good.