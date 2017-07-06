Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Donald Trump paid a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday to “meet with ObamaCare victims” and talk about his infrastructure plans. More specifically, he gave a speech at the Rivertown Marina – and its proximity to boats did not go unnoticed.

“We’re going to restore America’s industrial might,” he said at one point. “And I look here, and, something, those barges, they’ve been waiting for us to say hello. The captain says please wave. Hello, Captain.”

The president then turned to wave at the boat.

Looks like he hasn’t had this much fun since the day he got to play in a truck on the White House lawn.