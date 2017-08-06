Everyone Is Suddenly Thirsty for James Comey

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee today, and literally everyone is watching. And while people are paying attention to what he’s saying–that he’s pissed at Trump for defaming the FBI; that a special prosecutor is looking into the president for obstruction of justice; that Trump is a known liar–they’re also, like, sort of weirdly into him?
Even Senator Dianne Feinstein, when she questioned Comey, happened to mention that he’s “big and strong.”
To be fair, the guy is 6’8”.
As James Comey would say, Lordy!