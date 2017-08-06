Everyone Is Suddenly Thirsty for James Comey

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee today, and literally everyone is watching. And while people are paying attention to what he’s saying–that he’s pissed at Trump for defaming the FBI; that a special prosecutor is looking into the president for obstruction of justice; that Trump is a known liar–they’re also, like, sort of weirdly into him?

Grappling with some new, and frankly disturbing information about Comey coming out of this hearing (is he... hot?) — Reyhan Harmanci (@harmancipants) June 8, 2017

BREAKING: Comey is lowkey hot — Katie Ledoux (@kledoux) June 8, 2017

Is COMEY... attractive? *ducks* — Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) June 8, 2017

I'd just like to reiterate right now how physically attractive Comey is to me. #ComeyHearing — Kristen Skeet (@CastAwayKristen) June 8, 2017

Comey should be the next Bachelor — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 8, 2017

Even Senator Dianne Feinstein, when she questioned Comey, happened to mention that he’s “big and strong.”

“Now here’s the question. You’re big. You’re strong. I know the Oval Office. And I know what happens to people when they walk in.” — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) June 8, 2017

To be fair, the guy is 6’8”.

I'm not saying I'm attracted to Comey, I'm just saying it wouldn't be the first time I've fallen for a fuckboi just because he's 6'8. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 8, 2017

As James Comey would say, Lordy!