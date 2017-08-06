Everyone Is Suddenly Thirsty for James Comey

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee today, and literally everyone is watching. And while people are paying attention to what he’s saying — that he’s pissed at Trump for defaming the FBI; that a special prosecutor is looking into the president for obstruction of justice; that Trump is a known liar — they’re also, like, sort of weirdly into him?

Grappling with some new, and frankly disturbing information about Comey coming out of this hearing (is he... hot?) — Reyhan Harmanci (@harmancipants) June 8, 2017

BREAKING: Comey is lowkey hot — Katie Ledoux (@kledoux) June 8, 2017

Is COMEY... attractive? *ducks* — Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) June 8, 2017

I'd just like to reiterate right now how physically attractive Comey is to me. #ComeyHearing — Kristen Skeet (@CastAwayKristen) June 8, 2017

Comey should be the next Bachelor — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 8, 2017

Even Senator Dianne Feinstein, when she questioned Comey, happened to mention that he’s “big and strong.”

“Now here’s the question. You’re big. You’re strong. I know the Oval Office. And I know what happens to people when they walk in.” — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) June 8, 2017

To be fair, the guy is 6’8”.

I'm not saying I'm attracted to Comey, I'm just saying it wouldn't be the first time I've fallen for a fuckboi just because he's 6'8. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 8, 2017

As James Comey would say, Lordy!