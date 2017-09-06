The Latest on the Cut

21 seconds ago

A Record Number of Women Were Just Elected in the U.K. General Election

Over 200.

2 mins ago

This Summer Anthem Will Make You Want to Embrace Your Chub Rub

Brooklyn-based rapper Miss Eaves wrote the only body-positivity anthem worth listening to.

18 mins ago

I Found the Perfect Pair of Summer Sandals

Oh, and they’re velvet.

22 mins ago

The Lyrics on Katy Perry’s New Album Make Absolutely No Sense

She loves a good figure of speech.

2:36 p.m.

This Week in Drama: An Indecent Proposal, Hentaigate, & an Ongoing Pop-Star Feud

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

2:00 p.m.

Would You Wear This $3,000 Dress Made of Straw Hats?

Part Comme des Garçons, part Jane Birkin.

1:35 p.m.

As a Single Woman, I’m Willing to Consider These Vibrating Yoga Pants

Perfect for self-care multitasking.

1:32 p.m.

Claire McCaskill Calls Out GOP for Crafting Health-Care Bill Behind Closed Doors

“There’s a group of guys in a back room somewhere that are making these decisions.”

1:13 p.m.

Ivanka’s Paid-Family-Leave Plan Could Be Overhauled

The First Daughter called her current plan a “placeholder” and is open to other approaches, according to a report.

12:44 p.m.

Chelsea Manning Says Hormone Therapy Was ‘Literally What Kept Me Alive’

In her first TV interview, Chelsea Manning talked about receiving hormone therapy in prison and what drove her to release classified documents.

11:58 a.m.

Gloria Steinem Says Trump Presidency Sparked More Activism Than Vietnam War

“The only good news of Trump is that the galvanizing of activism is like nothing I have ever seen in my life.”

11:44 a.m.

Watch Amanda Bynes in Her First Public Interview in 4 Years

The former child star says she’d like to return to TV.

11:43 a.m.

Alexandra Bell Makes Art for the Fake-News Era

The Brooklyn artist’s work skewers racial bias in the media.

11:22 a.m.

The Culinary Genius Who Loves Ossie Clark

Laila Gohar creates “unique eating experiences” for some of the biggest names in fashion.

11:11 a.m.

Diplo Is So Good at DJ-ing Not Even Diarrhea Can Stop Him

May we all be so committed to our respective crafts.

10:55 a.m.

What Is Going on With Jeremy Corbyn’s High Five?

In which Jezza’s high five goes spectacularly wrong.

10:52 a.m.

Ibeyi’s New Video Makes Having a Sister Look Fun

Time to take that siblings retreat you’ve been planning for years.

10:27 a.m.

My PTA Meetings Are a Perfect Metaphor for Trump’s America

“Turns out nothing reveals who you really are like dealing with children and how to raise them.”

10:07 a.m.

Everything I Know About Parenting I Learned From Kids’ Books

Dr. Seuss is often more helpful than Dr. Sears.

9:54 a.m.

Uber CEO Emailed ‘Sex Rules’ to Employees Before Company Retreat

An email from 2013 reveals how its early corporate culture echoes on today.