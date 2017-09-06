Photo: Preet Gill 4 Edgbaston

While the big story from the U.K. general election was that one woman — Prime Minister Theresa May — completely owned herself, it played out much better for over 200 more. The Guardian reports that at least 207 female MPs were elected to the House of Commons on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 196. This total includes Labour’s Preet Gill, who became the first female Sikh to win a seat.

Women still only comprise 32 percent of the House of Commons, but they’ve got us beat: 19.4 percent of Congress is currently made up of women.