Can You Pronounce the Name of This French Shopping Destination?

Empire of French girl style and storied department store Le Bon Marché has launched a new online platform, called 24 Sèvres. The site, named for the store’s Paris address of over 160 years, offers a curated, distinctly Parisian selection of luxury womenswear, accessories, and beauty products. To celebrate the launch, the 24 Sèvres team produced a video teaching shoppers how to pronounce its name properly: Think Van Gogh and black cats for the number 24, vingt quatre.

The clip features items you’ll see on the site, too – fuzzy slides, sheath dresses, and clutch purses. Bon shopping!