Watch Amanda Bynes In Her First Public Interview In Four Years

Former child actress Amanda Bynes is happy and sober and talking to a news outlet for the first time in four years: Good Morning America aired a “Hollyscoop” interview with Bynes on Friday. In it, the iconic star of The Amanda Show reveals that she has been taking fashion classes at FIDM in Los Angeles and that she has been sober for three years. “I hike, I go spinning — take spinning classes — and I feed the homeless,” she said, of her daily activities.

Bynes has led a mostly private life for the last few years after facing multiple drinking-related arrests and mental health issues in her mid-to-late twenties. Now 31, the former actress says she would like to be on television again. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she said. She also expressed interest in creating a fashion line.