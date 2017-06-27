Photo: 2017 Getty Images

On Monday night, Senator Cory Booker stopped by the U.S. Capitol for a Facebook live session with some of his co-workers: Senators John Lewis, Chris Murphy, and Kirsten Gillibrand, among others. The group gathered to talk about the Senate’s new health-care bill, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce on the Senate floor, provided he can sway his fellow Republicans.

But what started as a chat with some constituents ballooned into a rally against the bill, with onlookers cheering and chanting as Democratic senators took turns denouncing it. The whole thing culminated with Booker delivering one of his characteristic show-stopping speeches based on wording in the U.S. Constitution.

“[Our] founding fathers were ingenious; they put forth an idea,” he told the crowd. “It was an idea that we need each other, that we as a nation could not make it unless we took care of each other. It says, ‘We must mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.’ I’ll tell you right now: this craven, evil bill is not about going together – it’s about leaving people behind,” he continued. “Now we have a decision to make:

