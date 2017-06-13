In case you haven’t had the misfortune of stepping outside over the past few days and immediately beginning to sweat profusely, summer has officially — at least as far as the temperature is concerned — begun. So when Hannah Pewee and her sister went to the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday, she dressed for the 90-degree weather. Donning a pair of shorts and a tank top reading “Just Keep Swimming” with a picture from Pixar’s Finding Nemo on the front, Pewee headed out. Except partway through their shopping trip, Pewee says someone reported her to mall security for wearing an “inappropriate” outfit and asked her to leave.

Pewee’s Facebook post about the incident has been shared more than 7,000 times. “I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I’m out on the street,” Pewee wrote in the post. “Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop.” She later followed up with another post, writing she had spoken with management at the Woodland Mall, who apologized and told her “they’re going to revise their clothing policy on their website so it is clearer what is and isn’t acceptable.” Here’s hoping tops featuring G-rated cartoons make the cut.