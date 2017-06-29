Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, feeling “bullied,” the President of the Untied States took to Twitter to rant about “crazy” Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski’s alleged face-lift.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” he tweeted. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

His comments outraged many, including several women lawmakers, some of whom called the president out for his sexist attack on a woman’s appearance. “It’s so blatantly sexist I don’t even know that there’s any question about it,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters in Washington. She went on, “It’s really sad. This is the president of the United States. Something’s wrong there.”

New York Democrat Nita Lowey mentioned the tweets on the House floor, calling them “heinous and vile comments about the looks and intelligence of a prominent woman.”

Kansas Representative Lynn Jenkins (who in January announced she’ll retire in 2018) was one of the first to tweet back at Trump:

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

Senator Dianne Feinstein echoed her on CNN:

Dianne Feinstein tells us Trump's attacks against @morningmika are "sexist," and beneath dignity of the presidency — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 29, 2017

And Senator Kirsten Gillibrand suggested a solution:

Since our President clearly has a problem with women, let's send more to Congress. Women of America, you need to run! RT if you agree. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 29, 2017

Republican women also chastised the president, although their comments were less in the vein of “this is sexist” and more along the lines of “dear God, please stop.”

Stop it! The Presidential platform should be used for more than bringing people down. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) June 29, 2017

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

But naturally, Melania was cool with it. “As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement.