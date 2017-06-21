Marilyn Monroe and Coco Chanel Appear in This All-Women Exhibition

Marilyn Monroe in Nevada Desert during the filming of The Misfits, 1960 by Eve Arnold. Photo: Eve Arnold/Courtesy of the Staley-Wise Gall

To mark the 70th anniversary of Magnum Photos, Soho’s Staley-Wise Gallery is celebrating the agency’s female photographers who captured female subjects. The exhibition “Women Seeing Women,” which opened June 20, features 12 renowned photographers including Louise Dahl-Wolfe, Eve Arnold, and Deborah Turbeville, who were all part of the art cooperative.

In one colorful photo by Dahl-Wolfe, Marilyn Monroe wears her signature red lip and bouncy blonde curls. In another image, Coco Chanel sports 1950s-style tweezed eyebrows in a tailored suit. Other photographers reimagine the ordinary, like Toni Frissell’s Two Models Drinking a Coke. The exhibition’s curators sought to capture the essence of a Georgia O’Keeffe quote from 1925, “I feel there is something unexplored about women that only a woman can explore.”

Click ahead to see Rihanna tangled in black cords on stage and Eleanor Roosevelt shot by Genevieve Naylor.

Women Seeing Women” is on view until August 31.

