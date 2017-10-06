Don’t let the unfashionable bastards get you down.

You Need to See This Handmaid’s Tale-Inspired Fashion Show

She discussed suicidal thoughts and more with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh.

Here’s Salma Hayek Recounting That Time Trump Hit on Her

In Russia, Burberry wears you.

11:26 a.m.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Will Use the F-Word If She Feels Like It

Especially when it comes to Trump.