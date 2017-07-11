The Latest on the Cut

Behind the Scenes of the Video That Will Guide You Through Your Next Breakup

The extra sauce behind the girl gang, the pastels, and those flamingos.

3:35 p.m.

11 of the Best Home Deals From Amazon for Prime Day

Because there’s no better time to upgrade your apartment.

3:03 p.m.

This New Bill Seeks to Reform the Way Women Are Treated in Prison

It mandates that women prisoners be given pads and tampons and extends visiting hours with their children.

3:03 p.m.

A New Paper Breaks Down the Health Effects of the 2016 Election

Beyond just health policy.

2:40 p.m.

Here’s Video of Shia LaBeouf Telling Cops He’s ‘F*cking American’ During Arrest

“I’m a f*cking American. I pay taxes.”

2:15 p.m.

Betsy Devos Will Reportedly Meet With Men’s-Rights Groups

Betsy DeVos may sit down with representatives from groups like the National Coalition for Men.

1:27 p.m.

Sean Spicer Applies His Own Foundation, Thank You Very Much

A man of many talents.

12:42 p.m.

Majority of Young Guys Think We’re Overreacting About Offensive Content

Women, however, think we’re not concerned enough.

12:29 p.m.

The Craziest Posts From the Guy Who Connected Donald Trump Jr. With the Russians

He has a truly ridiculous social-media presence.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Office Is in Chaos, and I’m the One Holding It Together!

You have some leverage here.

10:31 a.m.

Mika Brzezinski Just Got a Huge Book Deal

The Morning Joe co-host reportedly nabbed a “high six figures.”

9:59 a.m.

New Owner of Lena Dunham’s Dog Lamby Speaks Out About Adopting Him

“Lamby is living a great life and has shown tremendous progress.”

9:59 a.m.

Jennifer Garner Reportedly Confronted Lindsay Shookus About Ben Affleck Affair

Drama.

9:53 a.m.

The Activist Investigating Ivanka Trump’s Factory Speaks Out

Hua Haifeng was investigating factories where the First Daughter’s shoes were made before his arrest.

9:43 a.m.

There Will Soon Be a Book of Just Pictures of Michelle Obama

Today in good news.

9:33 a.m.

Leaving a Child Behind

In the midst of Trump’s immigration crackdown, undocumented parents face an impossible choice.

9:13 a.m.

13 Luxury-Beauty Deals From Amazon for Prime Day

Get the hairspray loved by Chrissy Teigen and Solange’s face wash.

8:49 a.m.

Jay-Z on Marriage to Beyoncé: It Wasn’t ‘Built on the 100 Percent Truth’

“We just got to a place where in order for this to work, this can’t be fake. Not one ounce.”

8:46 a.m.

Blac Chyna Threatens to Sue Ferrari If He Posts Her Nude Images

Ferrari posted images of him in bed with Chyna last week.

8:30 a.m.

I’m a City Mom But I’m Test-Driving the Suburbs

New York felt exhilarating. Then I had a baby.