13 Luxury-Beauty Deals From Amazon for Prime Day

I once had the stomach flu for a week and while my skin turned gray and my dark eye circles practically became phosphorescent, my hair looked great. And that was because I forced myself midway through the week to wash my hair using this shampoo. My hair looked bouncy, my layers fell in beautiful, soft sheets, and it didn’t look frizzy for the entire week despite my spending a good portion of the time passed out on the bed. This shampoo is unlike anything you’ve ever used before because it has the texture of syrupy honey that becomes a soft lather with water (creator and hairstylist Philip B told me it’s full of L-amino acids, which are intense nutrients for the hair). It’s so expensive though, that I only pull it out for special occasions —perhaps for the next time I get pneumonia or bronchitis.