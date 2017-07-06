The Latest on the Cut

29 mins ago

I Have Money for the First Time Ever and I Feel Guilty About It

Just remember who you are — and don’t forget to save.

12:18 p.m.

6 Graphic Novels to Make You Cry

From Alison Bechdel to Jillian Tamaki.

12:15 p.m.

Women Must Follow This Strict Dress Code Rule in Parts of Congress

Female reporters have gotten in trouble for not complying with the dress code.

12:12 p.m.

Horny Ants Took Over Wimbledon

The Horny Time comes for us all, even millions of flying ants.

11:47 a.m.

People Are Mad at Andrew Garfield for This Comment About Sexuality

Some people found his remarks to be insensitive.

11:30 a.m.

How the Co-Founder and Global Editor-in-Chief of Refinery29 Gets Things Done

Christene Barberich on the importance of staying confident, her complicated morning routine, and the one thing she never leaves home without.

11:00 a.m.

This Downtown Loft Got a Lush and Colorful One-Day Makeover

What’s better than a pop-up? A home takeover with artist George Venson, of decorative design label Voutsa.

10:30 a.m.

How to Get the Eyebrows of a Goddess in Just 3 Minutes

A look inspired by the Dior runway.

10:30 a.m.

Tiffany Trump Makes Jewelry and It’s As Elegant and Understated As You’d Expect

According to “Page Six,” it’s “just a hobby.”

10:18 a.m.

The Birth Mom With No Regrets

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

10:15 a.m.

Kesha Makes a Giant Leap Toward Freedom With Biblical New Solo Song

Rainbow is out August 11, featuring Dolly Parton and Eagles of Death Metal.

10:13 a.m.

Bouchra Jarrar Is Reportedly Leaving Lanvin

The French designer is departing after two collections.

9:48 a.m.

Republican State Senator Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Uber Driver

She told police that State Senator Bryce Marlatt grabbed her and forcibly kissed her neck.

9:29 a.m.

A Canadian Baby Might Be the First Without a Gender Assigned at Birth

Searyl Atli Doty was issued an I.D. listing “U,” for unknown, as the sex.

9:28 a.m.

The Kardashians Are Reportedly Worried About Rob and Chyna’s Child

Meanwhile, Chyna is exploring “all legal remedies and protections.”

9:28 a.m.

Golfer Danielle Kang Celebrates Championship Win by Eating Pho Out of Her Trophy

A shero for the ages.

9:00 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Favorite Books

Reading recommendations from Margaret Atwood, Zadie Smith, Sonia Sotomayor, and more.

8:44 a.m.

Let Alexander Skarsgard Pee in Peace

Ladies try to follow him into the restroom.

7:39 a.m.

Grace Coddington, Naomi Campbell Join British Vogue

Along with Kate Moss and Steve McQueen.

7:02 a.m.

Lauren Conrad Gives Birth To Baby Boy

The Hills star and her husband welcomed their son yesterday afternoon.