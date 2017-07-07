7 Basics to Buy on Prime Day and Use All Year

Strappy jumpsuits and wide-legged gingham pants are the kinds of items that make shopping fun, but to build a wardrobe, you need really good basics. Luckily, the summer retail festival known as Amazon Prime Day has an extra 30 percent off the exact sort of wardrobe staples you always need, like a padded bralette or a trench coat. Scroll on for seven can’t-miss deals, with the 30-percent discount reflected in the price.
Bralettes that fit a range of cup sizes are hard to find, but this one is top-rated. It pulls over your head, it feels comfortable, and it can support sizes up to a DD.
Known as the “the unicorn of swimsuits,” this is stretchy, sculpted, and incredibly flattering.
Everyone needs a light, airy summertime robe to keep out the AC.
You can never have enough good black dresses.
Just add some backless shoes to complete the look.
You can also never have enough wrap dresses.
For $129, this is the ideal trench coat: It has flat pockets, a “pancake” hood to keep out the rain, and a shapely cut that doesn’t require the added belt.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
