17 mins ago

Fashion People Will Never Tire of ‘Make America Great Again’ Knockoffs

Julian Woodhouse wants to ‘Make Menswear Great Again’

6:01 p.m.

7 Basics to Buy on Prime Day and Use All Year

It’s always a good time to shop no-fuss pieces on sale.

5:44 p.m.

Instagram Poet Woody Harrelson Isn’t Afraid to Wear Flip-flops on TV

He was walking around New York with a green juice in a mason jar.

4:16 p.m.

You’re Not As Good at Texting While Walking As You Think You Are

A new study found that you probably look goofy while trying to do it.

3:49 p.m.

Behind the Scenes of the Video That Will Guide You Through Your Next Breakup

The extra sauce behind the girl gang, the pastels, and those flamingos.

3:35 p.m.

11 of the Best Home Deals From Amazon for Prime Day

Because there’s no better time to upgrade your apartment.

3:03 p.m.

This New Bill Seeks to Reform the Way Women Are Treated in Prison

It mandates that women prisoners be given pads and tampons and extends visiting hours with their children.

3:03 p.m.

A New Paper Breaks Down the Health Effects of the 2016 Election

Beyond just health policy.

2:40 p.m.

Here’s Video of Shia LaBeouf Telling Cops He’s ‘F*cking American’ During Arrest

“I’m a f*cking American. I pay taxes.”

2:15 p.m.

Betsy Devos Will Reportedly Meet With Men’s-Rights Groups

Betsy DeVos may sit down with representatives from groups like the National Coalition for Men.

1:27 p.m.

Sean Spicer Applies His Own Foundation, Thank You Very Much

A man of many talents.

12:42 p.m.

Majority of Young Guys Think We’re Overreacting About Offensive Content

Women, however, think we’re not concerned enough.

12:29 p.m.

The Craziest Posts From the Guy Who Connected Donald Trump Jr. With the Russians

He has a truly ridiculous social-media presence.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Office Is in Chaos, and I’m the One Holding It Together!

You have some leverage here.

10:31 a.m.

Mika Brzezinski Just Got a Huge Book Deal

The Morning Joe co-host reportedly nabbed a “high six figures.”

9:59 a.m.

New Owner of Lena Dunham’s Dog Lamby Speaks Out About Adopting Him

“Lamby is living a great life and has shown tremendous progress.”

9:59 a.m.

Jennifer Garner Reportedly Confronted Lindsay Shookus About Ben Affleck Affair

Drama.

9:53 a.m.

The Activist Investigating Ivanka Trump’s Factory Speaks Out

Hua Haifeng was investigating factories where the First Daughter’s shoes were made before his arrest.

9:43 a.m.

There Will Soon Be a Book of Just Pictures of Michelle Obama

Today in good news.

9:33 a.m.

Leaving a Child Behind

In the midst of Trump’s immigration crackdown, undocumented parents face an impossible choice.