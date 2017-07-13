Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Breakups are tough, you guys. You have to delete your ex off social media, drink a case or two of wine, cast spells, start dating again… it’s a whole thing. And perhaps no one knows this better than Alexander Skarsgård. The Big Little Lies star recently ended his relationship with British model and music festival sprite, Alexa Chung, and according to Page Six, some supportive friends who wanted to help the poor guy get back on his feet, set him up on a blind date with 25-year-old model Toni Garrn.

According to an “insider” the two met for the first time this weekend in Montauk.

“It was a blind date set up by a mutual friend,” the source said, “Toni was nervous, so she brought two girlfriends. They had lunch at his house and then all hit Gurney’s.”

Bringing two friends along on a date is a bold move, there’s no doubt, one that didn’t seem to pay off.

“They didn’t hit it off big time,” said the source, “There may not be a second date in the cards.”

Chin up, lil’ guy. Maybe next time.