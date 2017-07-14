Brides Are Panicking After Popular Wedding Chain Abruptly Shuts Down Stores

Brides across the country are in a state of panic after a popular chain for bridal and bridesmaid dresses, Alfred Angelo, abruptly closed down many of its stores around the country without any warning (and just a sign in the store window). Many customers are now unsure of what will happen to their purchased and ordered dresses, and they are taking to social media to seek out information, BuzzFeed News reports.

So @AlfredAngelo called me last week saying my dress is ready for pick up and today I see this sign. Now what?? pic.twitter.com/MFKdyCG54W — Felicia (@fuhleeshuh) July 14, 2017

Ordered my dream dress in May for my Wedd. in Nov..no clue where my dress is or if I'll ever receive it 😭 thanks for nothing @AlfredAngelo — Rosemary (@Rolocut) July 14, 2017

Btw... here's yet another @AlfredAngelo bride left guessing as to whether or not I'll recieve the dress my mom paid for in full 5 months ago — AziDearest (@eastoltenberg) July 14, 2017

Alfred Angelo has been around for the past 80 years, with its nationwide retail stores serving as a popular destination for bridal parties. Its designs are also sold in a number of other stores and boutiques across the country, BuzzFeed News notes. But on Thursday many customers who arrived at the store were shocked to find that the boutiques had closed down without warning, leaving only signs that read, “We are so sorry. We knew NOTHING,” and “STORE CLOSED,” for shocked brides-to-be.

Found this sign on front door of @AlfredAngelo store in Monroeville this AM. Small print: email predmond@stearnsweaver.com for more info. pic.twitter.com/gTkQOvXJSq — Dillon Garrett Carr (@dillonswriting) July 14, 2017

This is the scene outside of @Alfredangelo bridal in Springfield. Stores closed nationwide. Brides' dresses locked inside. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kYYgQiWI5O — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) July 14, 2017

According to BuzzFeed News, some of the signs also included contact information for a person who appears to be an attorney, while others informed customers that their seamstresses will contact them directly.

Employees post signs at @AlfredAngelo Boyton Beach Location that read store closed. Bride's shocked @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/ktvKyD8cOM — Lynda Figueredo (@LyndaFigueredo) July 14, 2017

Many stunned customers posted images of groups of befuddled women standing outside the shuttered stores, while others shared their concerns about dresses they’ve purchased but had not yet picked up. The Palm Beach Post reported that employees of the company were also spotted leaving the corporate headquarters “en masse” on Thursday, with an employee telling the newspaper, “Everyone left one-by-one with cardboard boxes, plants. One of them said they were all fired today … it was so bizarre.”

Feeling awful for every single @AlfredAngelo employee. Losing your job & dealing with hundreds of pissed off brides #alfredangelo #disaster — Caitlin Levine (@xo__caitiee) July 13, 2017

I like to think I've been pretty zen through this wedding planning process but @AlfredAngelo just turned me into bridezilla!!! pic.twitter.com/El4LITeF0v — Cassandra Gallego (@kcgeez) July 14, 2017

BuzzFeed News attempted to contact the company’s spokeswoman, but her mailbox was apparently full. And while there have been rumors that the company filed for bankruptcy, no official records have been found yet. Luckily, other bridal boutiques (and chains) have seemed to step up, offering these brides-in-distress discounts in light of their cancelled Alfred Angelo orders.