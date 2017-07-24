Alias Grace Trailer: Another Margaret Atwood Adaptation, This Time a Murder Mini-series

Margaret Atwood fans take note, as the illustrious author’s work is being adapted for TV once again in Netflix’s upcoming and very Canadian Alias Grace, based on her historical-fiction novel of the same name. Sarah Gadon stars as Grace Marks, who in 1843 was convicted of double homicide ­­— although debate has lasted over whether or not Marks actually played a role in the murders or was just an unknowing witness. Atwood’s novel takes from the real-life events of the murders while constructing a fictional narrative around them. Edward Holcroft, Zachary Levi, and Anna Paquin co-star in the six part mini-series, with Sarah Polley writing and Mary Harron (American Psycho) directing. The series will drop on Netflix on November 3.

