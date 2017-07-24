The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

Adorable Pet Won’t Be Forced to Live With the Trumps Any Time Soon

The First Family currently has no plans for a pet.

12:54 p.m.

Alias Grace Trailer: Margaret Atwood’s Murder Story Gets a Netflix Adaptation

The six-part mini-series stars Sarah Gadon, Zachary Levi, and Anna Paquin.

12:31 p.m.

Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Is Living Single

How Insecure and Yvonne Orji are reinventing TV’s single woman.

12:28 p.m.

Why Does Everybody on Game of Thrones Look Like They Joined a Biker Gang?

There is a very particular aesthetic sweeping Westeros this season.

12:13 p.m.

Model Georgia Hilmer on Living at the Mercy of the Porcupines Upstate

“We trade bug spray and tick checks for subways and traffic jams.”

12:13 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Had the Best Response When Asked If She Hexed Trump

“Look, I do a lot of shit.”

12:01 p.m.

Pat McGrath Joins British Vogue As Beauty Editor-at-Large

Edward Enninful’s all-star masthead continues to grow.

11:30 a.m.

Poison Control Centers Are Getting Tons of Calls About Dietary Supplements

Most of the calls are about young children.

11:25 a.m.

Jessica Chastain’s Face Has a New Job

She’s the spokesperson for Ralph Lauren’s newest scent.

11:00 a.m.

Men Are Supposedly Going on Bro Trips to Get Vasectomies

They’re “bro-sectomies,” apparently.

10:56 a.m.

The NRA Is Throwing a ‘Concealed-Carry Fashion Show’

As part of its inaugural “Carry Guard Expo.”

10:39 a.m.

Can You Call Someone ‘Zaddy’ During Sex?

A casual survey.

10:29 a.m.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Really Good at ‘Baby Class’

The couple attended an infant-CPR class.

10:09 a.m.

BBC Boss Responds to Open Letter, Says Closing Pay Gap Will Be ‘Accelerated’

Tony Hall said that closing the wage gap was “a personal priority over the last four years.”

10:03 a.m.

Guess Which Emoji White House Officials Use for Anthony Scaramucci

Just like Gary Cohn and Reince Priebus, White House officials use a specific emoji to refer to Anthony Scaramucci.

9:53 a.m.

Charlize Theron Finally Speaks Out About Tia Mowry SoulCycle Drama, Thank God

“I’m not an eye-roller, but I would be like ‘F*ck off.’”

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 24

Mercury moves into Virgo.

7:58 a.m.

Scaramucci Suggests Sarah Huckabee Sanders Stick With His Hair and Makeup Person

It’s definitely not a preference for who does Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s hair and makeup.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riding the Subway (and Avoiding Germs) With Cazzie David

If it’s possible, she’s even more of a neurotic basket case than her father, noted neurotic basket case Larry David.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

The Actor-Writer-Illustrator Who’s a Dinner-Theater Star

“The nice thing is I die in the first act and then I get to go home and I get paid for it.”