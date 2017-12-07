The Latest on the Cut

15 mins ago

Woody Allen’s Clarinet Performance Interrupted by Topless Protesters

Femen showed up onstage during his jazz-band concert in Hamburg.

18 mins ago

Congresswoman in Sleeveless Dress Comments on Capitol Hill Dress Code

She gave a speech on the House floor while wearing a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes.

12:54 p.m.

Why Hot Pink Is the Best Color for Lip Balm

There are other shades beyond millennial pink.

12:38 p.m.

Japan’s ‘Black Widow’ Admits to Killing Her Fourth Husband in Court

“I will laugh it off and die if I am sentenced to death tomorrow.”

12:30 p.m.

Altuzarra Won’t Be Showing at NYFW This September

Yet another New York–based designer is leaving for Paris.

12:25 p.m.

And Here’s Ryan Phillippe Rapping a Little Diddy He Wrote

He mentions Cruel Intentions and calls himself Daddy, so …

12:02 p.m.

Blink-182’s Matt Skiba Says He Ruined the Fyre Festival With Witchcraft

As good an explanation as any.

12:00 p.m.

Raf Simons Makes His Fashion Show Feel Like a Movie

The elevator pitch for this movie would be: Blade Runner meets mid-century couture, post-punk and grunge, in the bowels of Chinatown.

11:58 a.m.

Fox & Friends Found a New Way to Remind Everyone That Jared Kushner Is Jewish

The ticker mistakenly referred to him as ”Jared Kosher.”

11:00 a.m.

The Radical ABC Show Tackling Racism Head-on

American Koko puts uncomfortable race conversations under the spotlight.

10:59 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Blames Democrats, Their ‘Pink Hats’ for Stalling Trump’s Agenda

“It’s no longer a bumper sticker or a bunch of pink hats. It’s hurting people in this country.”

10:03 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey, Finery Co-founders

Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey on SoulCycle, beauty essentials, and going into business with your best friend.

10:02 a.m.

This Airline Made Prospective Employees Take Pregnancy Tests Before Being Hired

Iberia agreed to stop the practice after being fined for discrimination.

10:00 a.m.

Kim Kardashian Suggests Blac Chyna Violated Her NDA With Revenge-Porn Claims

This does not look good for anyone involved.

10:00 a.m.

Naama and Ilan Want to Preserve Their Jewish Heritage Through Food

July’s installment of “The Golden Door” comic.

9:45 a.m.

Cards Against Humanity Is Parodying the Pink Tax for a Good Cause

Profits of the game support EMILY’s List.

9:41 a.m.

The Parenting Practices That Aren’t Bougie Indulgences

Breastfeeding and parental leave aren’t like expensive sandwiches.

9:01 a.m.

Ask Polly: I’m Terrified of Having Kids!

Parents are always telling horror stories.

8:34 a.m.

Rob Kardashian Reportedly Apologizes to Family for Blac Chyna Revenge Porn

He also denied he had physically abused Chyna.

7:47 a.m.

Colette Is Closing After 20 Years

The renowned Paris boutique will shut its doors on December 20.