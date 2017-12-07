Altuzarra Won’t Be Showing at NYFW This September

Add another New York designer to the list of brands moving their show to Paris: Altuzarra just announced they’ll be skipping NYFW this September. Following the likes of Proenza Schouler and Rodarte, both of whom presented their spring 2018 collections last week during Couture, and Thom Browne, who plans to show his upcoming women’s collection there, Altuzarra will also be heading to France this October. The rationale behind the move? Solidifying their brand identity and courting more international business. Add to that Tommy Hilfiger’s planned London Fashion Week spectacular and that’s at least five long-standing New York brands who have decamped for Europe. With so many tent-pole shows gone, New York Fashion Week is definitely going to be a subdued affair come September.
