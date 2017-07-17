Anna Wintour Is Your New Favorite Backup Dancer

Anna Wintour. Photo: 2017 Getty Images

While the world was busy being captivated by Canadian queen Céline Dion at the Met Gala in May, it appears that we all missed out on something equally important: Anna Wintour shaking her sequined tush in custom Chanel with James Corden, the Weeknd, and Selena Gomez as Katy Perry performed. Thankfully, Salma Hayek recently posted a video of the dance party on Instagram as a #tbt, giving us all the gift of seeing fashion royalty break it down to “Teenage Dream” while the cool kids were off smoking in the Metropolitan Museum of Art bathrooms.

