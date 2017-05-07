Armani and Dior Bring Mystery and Travel to the Runway

Photo: Molly SJ Lowe. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Giorgio Armani’s Armani Privé show for fall 2017 redefined eveningwear earlier this week, inside the Théâtre National de Chaillot. The grandiose interior of the theater was paneled with Palazzo-inspired designs, however, his collection did not shy away from modernity with geometric and body-conscious pairings. Elusive black tulle veils formed a barrier between the audience and the smoked-out eyelids of the models. From the neck down, the couture was more inviting with its icy-blue and lavender blazers featuring unconventional slits and intricate beaded details that ask for more than a double take. Perhaps the most eye-catching were the shoulders: both the definition and lack thereof, either overly expressed in bird-feather detailing, or absent in one-shoulder dresses.

The Christian Dior Fall 2017 Couture show at Hôtel des Invalides was also a must-see. Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s second collection incorporates elements of travel drawn from journeys from Japan to New York’s Met Gala. Like Armani, but distinguishable enough to stand on their own, is traditional menswear tailored to the feminine silhouette. Belts brought pleated dresses together and footwear ranged from minimalist heels to leather oxfords. Statement sunglasses, fedoras, and double-breasted trench coats were seemingly omnipresent.