A$AP Rocky Professes His Love for Raf Simons With New ‘RAF’ Video

Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/asapmobVEVO

A$AP Rocky hasn’t been shy about his thing for Raf Simons. In his song “RAF,” an ode to the titular Belgian designer featuring Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Frank Ocean, Rocky raps, “It’s rare Raf when I wear Raf, bare Raf when I wear Raf.” The hook? “Please don’t touch my Raf.” (Say Raf again, we dare you.)

With its low-fi grainy look and shots of rappers and models parading across a white background in Raf Simons pieces, the recently released video is an homage to a visual look book from the designer’s debut fall/winter 1995-1996 collection. The looks are indeed rare Raf, including a fall/winter 2003 fishtail parka and a pink Finger Nail anorak from his fall/winter 2014 collaboration with artist Sterling Ruby, with some drawn from Rocky’s own closet. The clip also opens with a shot of Rocky lighting a red road flare, a nod to Simons’s spring/summer 2002 runway show. Watch the video and the original look book, posted below.