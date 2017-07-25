Console Yourself About Colette’s Closing With Balenciaga Stuffed Animals

Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga for Colette

Don’t cry because Colette is closing; smile because you can still buy a Balenciaga stuffed animal.

The only one currently in stock on the site is the monkey in an orange “dream ’18” shirt from their SS18 Men’s runway show. Yes, this stuffed monkey has that shirt before you do.

Yesterday’s drop included a polar bear wearing a Bernie/Balenciaga tee, and a giraffe in a classic black logo shirt. So for the chicest of children or an eccentric collector, the animals range between $145 to $190. Which sounds expensive, but they’re probably better than a fidget spinner.