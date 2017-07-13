The Swingy Earrings That Have Taken Over Summer

Photo: Erik Tanner

The last few years have seen plenty of earring trends. There was the oversize, single style plucked straight from runway shows like Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Céline to name a few. Then came the rise of delicate studs, which were meant to be scattered all over the ear. And now, this summer brings another very distinctive pair of earrings. You might have seen them all over Instagram: They’re long, dangly, and feature anywhere from two to six circles. The original is by designer Rebecca de Ravenel, though like every trendy item countless other places have made their own version. And for good reason: They give your outfit that special finishing touch, but don’t look so outlandish that you feel silly wearing them. If you’re looking to get a pair for yourself, scroll ahead for seven versions at every price point.

If you don’t want to spend a lot, here’s a version that features six swingy balls for only $12. Buy Aldo Earrings $12, Spring

Neutral but not boring, these would be great for the office. Buy Kate Spade Earrings $68, Spring

A fun choice to wear on vacation, or brighten up a plain LBD. Buy Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings $90, Spring

These aren’t as long as the other ones on this list, but the flat, silver discs catch the light nicely. Buy Saskia Diez Earrings $95, Net-A-Porter

If you want a pair that doesn’t look like the metal ones everyone else is wearing, these are made from beautiful blue marble. Buy Lele Sadoughi Earrings $150, Neiman Marcus

But if you do want to splurge on a very classic pair, these are quite stunning. Buy Agmes Earrings $490, Agmes

For the purist who wants the original creation, this multicolored rhinestone style will never be mistaken for a knockoff. Buy Rebecca de Ravenel Earrings $695, Moda Operandi

