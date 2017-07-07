Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In April, just four days after Jennifer Garner filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, TMZ teased that Affleck was “now dating someone, though ‘not seriously.’” What followed were a series of boring reports from People about the former couple’s post-split life — including visits to Disneyland and cat cafés, and the fact that Affleck has officially moved out — which led us to believe that an announcement about his new girlfriend would be forthcoming. And finally, the wait is over: Affleck is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

E! has a picture of the pair out in Los Angeles on Thursday night, with the actor’s hand behind Shookus’s back. According to E!, the pair are “in the early stages of their relationship,” though “it’s more than a summer fling.” They’re apparently “having fun” and also “care for each other,” but “it’s early and they are taking it slow.”

Shookus apparently flew to London last week to meet up with Affleck, where he was filming reshoots for Justice League. A source told Us Weekly that the SNL producer spent four nights with Affleck, and E! revealed that the couple saw a play together (Sam Mendes’s Ferryman) during their hang across the pond. Both E! and Us Weekly stress that the duo are enjoying their time together, which makes it seem like they really don’t want you to think that Affleck and Shookus were already dating when Garner filed for divorce three months ago.

So now we finally have it: Affleck’s first official post-divorce relationship since dating his kids’ former nanny Christine Ouzounian. We’re sure a Jennifer Garner relationship update will follow shortly.