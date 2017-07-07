The Best Flower Crown Comes From Couture, Not Coachella

Tell a florist you want an all-baby’s-breath bouquet and he or she will probably laugh at you. But no one was laughing last week at the Paris Couture shows when hairstylist Odile Gilbert used the filler flower to create a romantic, non-music-festival floral crown at Rodarte. The models looked like fresh blooms, especially with the pressed flowers and crystal-bedecked tiny daisies that manicurist Tracylee appliquéd onto their hands.
The Rodarte models weren’t the only shape-shifters at Paris Couture Week. Bella Hadid became a soaking-wet blonde, Kendall Jenner’s lashes turned into a thing with feathers; a Game of Thrones–inspired beauty look even appeared ahead of the premiere. Click through for the best beauty so far from the Chanel, Dior, Armani, Viktor & Rolf couture shows.