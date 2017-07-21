Get a Jumpstart on Your Fall Wardrobe at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If it feels like there’s a new sale every week to tempt your wallet, you’re not imagining things. Yes, Nordstrom had their spring markdown just two months ago but they’re back with their big anniversary blowout. And this one is especially good with deals on not just summer stuff but also clothes you can wear well into fall and even winter. Also on their discount list are some of our favorite bras, as well as their top-rated workout leggings. The sale will run until August 6th but quantities will be limited so if you see something you like, act fast. Scroll ahead to check out some of our top buys.

The Earrings of Summer 2017

Photo: p Here’s another chance to get those swingy Rebecca de Ravenel–inspired earrings. These are especially fun since they’re multicolored and long enough to add a dramatic touch to your outfit.

Original Price: $34 Buy Bauble Bar Metallic Crispin Ball Statement Earrings Sale Price: $34 (29 percent off) , Nordstrom

Leggings With an Insanely Good Rating

Zella has a pair of leggings with thousands of positive reviews but unfortunately those aren’t on sale. However these are their second-most-popular pair (with 366 five-star reviews) and they happen to be marked down.

Original Price: $54 Buy Zella Live In High Waist Leggings Sale Price: $36 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

A Luxurious-Looking Going-Out Top

This top comes in three colors: black, deep wine, and this mustard shade that happens to be our favorite because it looks especially expensive.

Original Price: $59 Buy Leith Satin Off the Shoulder Top Sale Price: $39 (34 percent off) , Nordstrom

The Bra Thousands of Women Love

We called this one of our favorite bras because it’s so pretty and supportive. Well, over 1,000 Nordstrom customers agree and now it’s available on discount.

Original Price: $68 Buy Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Sale Price: $45 (34 percent off) , Nordstrom

Our Favorite Sexy Bra for Big Boobs

Aude White raved about Chantelle bras being the best for her 32G frame, so here’s your chance to get them on sale.

Original Price: $88 Buy Chantelle Rive Gauche Underwire Bra Sale Price: $58 (34 percent off) , Nordstrom

The Trendy Shoe of Summer 2017

What else to wear with your swingy earrings but a pair of shoes with no backs?

Original Price: $90 Buy Halogen Corbin Slide Loafer Sale Price: $60 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Because Stan Smiths Are a Classic

Photo: afront The fashion-favorite iconic sneaker gets an update in a very chic navy-and-white knit version that happens to be a favorite of our editor-in-chief Stella Bugbee. Buy Adidas Stan Smith Sale Price: $82 (25 percent off) , Nordstrom

A Short-Girl-Friendly Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits aren’t always the most petite-friendly item but this bright-red number comes with a shorter inseam that’s made for women five-four and under.

Original Price: $148 Buy Vince Camuto Jumpsuit Sale Price: $99 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

The Best Skinny Jeans for Curvy Girls

With plenty of stretch and sizing up to a 24, these jeans will hug the hips without gaping at the waist. Buy Good American Good Legs High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans Sale Price: $117 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

A Slinky Cool Black Dress

All you need to be a member of the #WangSquad is this dress, some smudged eyeliner. and a night best left as a secret among friends.

Original Price: $325 Buy T by Alexander Wang Lace-Up Dress Sale Price: $217 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

Because Winter Is Coming

Sure, you’re parked under the air conditioner right now, but before you know it you’ll be traversing gray slush puddles. And then you’ll be glad you bought these sleek waterproof boots.

Original Price: $495 Buy Aquatalia Genna Weatherproof Tall Boot Sale Price: $333 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

A Fancy Dark Floral Dress

We love a dramatic dark floral dress, especially one with a kick in the form of a festive ruffle down the leg. You’ll want to pull this one out whenever you have a fancy occasion.

Original Price: $525 Buy Cinq a Sept Leena Floral Print Dress Sale Price: $350 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

A Comfy Chic Work Dress

Made from a navy crepe fabric that’ll sit nicely on your body, this dress is the sort of thing you can throw on and wear all day with minimal fuss.

Original Price: $595 Buy Tibi Convertible Sleeve Midi Dress Sale Price: $395 (28 percent off) , Nordstrom

A Really Good Deal on a Moto Jacket

If you’ve been wanting a moto, here’s your chance to get a leather one for a exceptional price. This cropped version skims the body but still has enough slouch to be cool.

Original Price: $705 Buy Mackage Belted Leather Moto Jacket Sale Price: $470 (33 percent off) , Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.