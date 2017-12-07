The Outnet Summer Clearance Sale Has Some Crazy Cheap Deals

Are you sick of sale season yet? Of course not! The latest to go on deep discount is the Outnet, and much like their twice-a-year clearance, their summer markdown is full of incredible deals. They’re taking as much as 85 percent off brands like Proenza Schouler, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and more. That means you can finally buy that fancy designer bag for way less than $500, or treat yourself to a pair of fun red sunglasses for under $100. Plus, there are pretty dresses, work-friendly tops, and even some party-ready shoes in the mix. Scroll ahead to shop some of our favorites, and don’t forget that sizes are going to be limited — so act quickly.

We’re big fans of red sunglasses, especially when it’s Saint Laurent for 75 percent off the retail price.
Original Price: $360

Buy
Saint Laurent Bold 1/f square-frame acetate sunglasses Sale Price: $90 (75 percent off), The Outnet

Wear this pale grayish-blue dress as a slip during the hottest summer days and then add a long-sleeved tee in the fall, as in this photo.
Original Price: $475

Buy
T by Alexander Wang silk-georgette midi-dress Sale Price: $71 (85 percent off), The Outnet

Just the right length to wear with all of those awkward high-waisted pants.
Original Price: $905

Buy
Miu Miu cropped striped metallic knitted top Sale Price: $136 (85 percent off), The Outnet

Perfect for the summer bride who’s looking for a shower or bachelorette dress, or even something for her ceremony look.
Original Price: $570

Buy
Solace London Ava cutout satin-crepe dress Sale Price: $114 (80 percent off), The Outnet

You’ll be thankful for these black satin sandals when you whip them out for all those summer weddings and holiday parties.
Original Price: $525

Buy
Tibi Palma satin sandals Sale Price: $105 (80 percent off), The Outnet

Here’s another chic blouse to add to your weekday rotation.
Original Price: $995

Buy
Maison Margiela Pinstriped washed-silk habotai shirt Sale Price: $199 (80 percent off), The Outnet

Worn with a pair of pumps, this shirtdress is the confidence booster you’ll need for your next interview or big meeting.
Original Price: $1,650

Buy
Adam Lippes striped pleated poplin dress Sale Price: $230 (80 percent off), The Outnet

Splurging on a trendy designer bag is hard to justify unless it happens to be 75 percent off and in fall’s biggest color.
Original Price: $1,650

Buy
Proenza Schouler Courier extra small shearling and leather shoulder bag Sale Price: $413 (75 percent off), The Outnet

That said, you can also get a very nice, classic Proenza Schouler bag on sale too. Just don’t wait — it will sell out fast.
Original Price: $1,650

Buy
Proenza Schouler Large textured-leather bucket bag Sale Price: $413 (75 percent off), The Outnet

Wedding season is only at its midway point, and if you’re still looking for the right dress that you can rewear, this ruffled number is a solid choice.
Original Price: $1,750

Buy
Cushnie et Ochs Valentina ruffled fil coupé chiffon midi dress Sale Price: $263 (85 percent off), The Outnet

Should you be in the market for a romantic, summery, black-tie-friendly gown, this one would look especially beautiful with flat sandals.
Original Price: $2,575

Buy
Tod’s Silk-georgette peplum gown Sale Price: $386 (85 percent off), The Outnet

