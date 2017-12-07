The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

The Outnet Summer Clearance Sale Has Some Crazy Cheap Deals

Proenza Schouler, Margiela, and more for up to 85 percent off.

Yesterday at 11:06 p.m.

‘Big Bang’ Star Melissa Rauch Wrote About Her New Pregnancy and Her Miscarriage

“You are not alone.”

Yesterday at 8:58 p.m.

Lindsey Wixson Retires At 23 To Pursue Her Passion of Pottery and Flat Shoes

She’s doing it, you guys.

Yesterday at 6:57 p.m.

Fashion People Will Never Tire of ‘Make America Great Again’ Knockoffs

Julian Woodhouse wants to ‘Make Menswear Great Again’

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

7 Basics to Buy on Prime Day and Use All Year

It’s always a good time to shop no-fuss pieces on sale.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Instagram Poet Woody Harrelson Isn’t Afraid to Wear Flip-flops on TV

He was walking around New York with a green juice in a mason jar.

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

You’re Not As Good at Texting While Walking As You Think You Are

A new study found that you probably look goofy while trying to do it.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

Behind the Scenes of the Video That Will Guide You Through Your Next Breakup

The extra sauce behind the girl gang, the pastels, and those flamingos.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

11 of the Best Home Deals From Amazon for Prime Day

Because there’s no better time to upgrade your apartment.

Yesterday at 3:03 p.m.

This New Bill Seeks to Reform the Way Women Are Treated in Prison

It mandates that women prisoners be given pads and tampons and extends visiting hours with their children.

Yesterday at 3:03 p.m.

A New Paper Breaks Down the Health Effects of the 2016 Election

Beyond just health policy.

Yesterday at 2:40 p.m.

Here’s Video of Shia LaBeouf Telling Cops He’s ‘F*cking American’ During Arrest

“I’m a f*cking American. I pay taxes.”

Yesterday at 2:15 p.m.

Betsy Devos Will Reportedly Meet With Men’s-Rights Groups

Betsy DeVos may sit down with representatives from groups like the National Coalition for Men.

Yesterday at 1:27 p.m.

Sean Spicer Applies His Own Foundation, Thank You Very Much

A man of many talents.

Yesterday at 12:42 p.m.

Majority of Young Guys Think We’re Overreacting About Offensive Content

Women, however, think we’re not concerned enough.

Yesterday at 12:29 p.m.

The Craziest Posts From the Guy Who Connected Donald Trump Jr. With the Russians

He has a truly ridiculous social-media presence.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Office Is in Chaos, and I’m the One Holding It Together!

You have some leverage here.

Yesterday at 10:31 a.m.

Mika Brzezinski Just Got a Huge Book Deal

The Morning Joe co-host reportedly nabbed a “high six figures.”

Yesterday at 9:59 a.m.

New Owner of Lena Dunham’s Dog Lamby Speaks Out About Adopting Him

“Lamby is living a great life and has shown tremendous progress.”

Yesterday at 9:59 a.m.

Jennifer Garner Reportedly Confronted Lindsay Shookus About Ben Affleck Affair

Drama.