The Outnet Summer Clearance Sale Has Some Crazy Cheap Deals

Are you sick of sale season yet? Of course not! The latest to go on deep discount is the Outnet, and much like their twice-a-year clearance, their summer markdown is full of incredible deals. They’re taking as much as 85 percent off brands like Proenza Schouler, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and more. That means you can finally buy that fancy designer bag for way less than $500, or treat yourself to a pair of fun red sunglasses for under $100. Plus, there are pretty dresses, work-friendly tops, and even some party-ready shoes in the mix. Scroll ahead to shop some of our favorites, and don’t forget that sizes are going to be limited — so act quickly.
We’re big fans of red sunglasses, especially when it’s Saint Laurent for 75 percent off the retail price.
Original Price: $360
Wear this pale grayish-blue dress as a slip during the hottest summer days and then add a long-sleeved tee in the fall, as in this photo.
Original Price: $475
Just the right length to wear with all of those awkward high-waisted pants.
Original Price: $905
Perfect for the summer bride who’s looking for a shower or bachelorette dress, or even something for her ceremony look.
Original Price: $570
You’ll be thankful for these black satin sandals when you whip them out for all those summer weddings and holiday parties.
Original Price: $525
Here’s another chic blouse to add to your weekday rotation.
Original Price: $995
Worn with a pair of pumps, this shirtdress is the confidence booster you’ll need for your next interview or big meeting.
Original Price: $1,650
Splurging on a trendy designer bag is hard to justify unless it happens to be 75 percent off and in fall’s biggest color.
Original Price: $1,650
That said, you can also get a very nice, classic Proenza Schouler bag on sale too. Just don’t wait — it will sell out fast.
Original Price: $1,650
Wedding season is only at its midway point, and if you’re still looking for the right dress that you can rewear, this ruffled number is a solid choice.
Original Price: $1,750
Should you be in the market for a romantic, summery, black-tie-friendly gown, this one would look especially beautiful with flat sandals.
Original Price: $2,575
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments