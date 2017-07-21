Wear a Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit to Lounge on Your Roof

From left: Imena, Clara, Pamela, and Marizza Photo: Daniel Clavero

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but every July, all you can think about is how hot you are — sweating-from-every-pore, craving-the-ice-cold-relief-of-an-air-conditioner, please-take-all-the-clothes-off-my-body hot. Going to the beach helps, but not everyone lives near the ocean. If you’re one of those city-dwellers who happen to be landlocked, there’s the next best thing — your apartment building’s rooftop. With a towel, some sunscreen, and a sexy one-piece suit you can create a makeshift summer escape.

With that in mind we asked Cut contributor Shiona Turini to gather up some girls and throw a little rooftop beach party in the season’s most sultry one-piece swimsuits. Because who doesn’t want to be a hot child in the city? Scroll ahead to check out their day in the sun.

On Imena

Mara Hoffman Kia One-Piece Swimsuit $230, Revolve Clothing
Alice + Olivia $350, Alice + Olivia
Jennifer Fisher Classic Silver-Plated Hoops $295, Net-a-Porter

On Clara

Stella McCartney Neoprene and Mesh Swimsuit $181, Matchesfashion
Gucci Sunglasses $400, Gucci
Miansai Split-Layer Earrings $85, Miansai

On Pamela

Stella McCartney Animal Print One-Shoulder Swimsuit $229, Lane Crawford

On Marizza

J.Crew One-Shoulder Swimsuit $70, J.Crew
Image
From left: Pamela, Imena, Clara, and Marizza. Photo: Daniel Clavero

On Pamela

Araks Elmar One-Piece Swimsuit (similar style) $325, Shopbop

On Imena

Veronica Dreyer Swimsuit No.8 $171, Veronica Dreyer

On Clara

Araks Jamie One-Piece Swimsuit (similar style) $335, Araks

On Marizza

Jade Swim All-in-One Halterneck Swimsuit $198, Matchesfashion
Louis Vuitton Pearly Necklace Price Upon Request, Louis Vuitton
Catbird Tomboy Ring $198, Catbird
Image
From left: Marizza, Imena, and Pamela. Photo: Daniel Clavero

On Marizza

Her. Georgia Ribbed Swimsuit $215, Spring
Marni Metal Earrings $380, Marni Boutiques

On Imena

Anais Jessica Bodysuit $640, Anais
Jennifer Fisher Silver 2.5’ Classic Hoops $295, Net-a-Porter

On Pamela

Anais Lili Bodysuit $425, Anais
Lynn Ban Armor Ring $290, FWRD
Image
From left: Imena, Clara, and Marizza. Photo: Daniel Clavero

On Imena

Johanna Ortiz Sunset One-Piece $550, Moda Operandi

On Clara

Norma Kamali Shane Swimsuit $165, Shopbop

On Marizza

Jade Swin Chain Reaction One-Piece $150, Jade Swim

Photos by Daniel Clavero, styled by Shiona Turini. Produced and Casting by Biel Parklee. Hair by Gianluca Mandelli at Atelier Management, makeup by Holly Gowers at Atelier Management. Models: Pamela Ramos and Marizza Delgado at Marilyn NY, Imena de Barros at Q Management, Clara McSweeney at Next Models. Photography Assistant: Mario Delgado. Fashion Assistants: Emely Grullon, Estelle Wong. Special thanks to Seret Studios.

