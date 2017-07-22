Photo: Harmony Gerber/FilmMagic

It’s been a little over a month since Beyonce gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir, and she appears to be doing great.

Bey was spotted dancing backstage with sister Solange during Missy Elliot’s FYF Fest performance in Los Angeles this weekend.

Elliot posted a shot herself and the Knowles sisters on Instagram, and included the caption: “My good sis solange & my sis Bey have always shown me love from day 1! I’m humbled #fyffest.” Katy Perry, Janet Jackson, and Bjork were also in the audience.