Blac Chyna Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

In response to publicly posted revenge porn, a judge has granted Blac Chyna a temporary domestic-violence restraining order against Rob Kardashian, her ex-fiancé and father to their daughter, Dream. Chyna appeared in court on Monday on claims that Kardashian physically assaulted her in April, in addition to alleged past abuse, cyberbullying, and slut-shaming. The latter two claims stem from Kardashian’s social-media tirade last week in which he publicly posted nude photos of Chyna without her consent and accused her of cheating and drug use (the postings got his Instagram account suspended). In an interview with Good Morning America, Chyna called the photos a betrayal of trust and privacy.

Kardashian, who was not present in court, said in a statement through his lawyer Robert Shapiro (who worked alongside Kardashian’s father in the O.J. Simpson trial) that posting the photos was “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets” and that he will not contest the restraining order. Chyna and Kardashian starred in the E! spinoff Rob & Chyna, which chronicled their engagement and the birth of their daughter last year.