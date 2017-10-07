Blac Chyna Says She Felt "Betrayed" By Rob Kardashian

Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Blac Chyna told Good Morning America she feels “betrayed” by Rob Kardashian, who posted nude photos of her without her consent last week.

The interview aired on Monday morning, the same day that Chyna’s lawyers will take Kardashian to file for a restraining order. It’s her first public comments since the incident. Per GMA:

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I’m like ‘Wow, okay.’ This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know. I just felt … betrayed.”

Revenge porn is a criminal act in the state of California, so Kardashian could be facing jail time for distributing the images to his millions of followers.