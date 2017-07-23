Blac Chyna Spent the Weekend in Miami with New Lover, Mechie

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Sure, modern-day everywoman, Blac Chyna, has had a few headaches recently. She had to file a restraining order against ex, Rob Kardashian, after he posted non-consensual nude images of her online. And just last week, she beefed up security for protection from her other ex, Ferrari. But, despite it all, BC appears to be doing great.

This weekend, Chyna was spotted at Miami’s Mynt Lounge with a new lover, the rapper Mechie. A TMZ video shows Chyna in a millennial-pink lace dress dancing with Mechie. (It’s apparently going so well Mechie has already gotten Chyna’s initials tattooed above his ear.)

In the meantime, Rob Kardashian appears to be laying low. He only briefly returned to social media on Saturday to post caption-less picture of his daughter, Dream, who he shares with Chyna.